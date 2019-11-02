X. It marks the spot. It blows kisses. It’s exponential, experimental...unknown. This Fall, join us for TEDxDirigo’s tenth (X) annual event as we explore the power of persistence, creativity, and community through The Power of X.
WHAT: 12+ Live TEDx Talks and Performances, Opening & Closing Receptions
WHEN: Saturday, November 2, 2019 || 12:00 - 6:00 pm
WHERE: Innovation Hall, University of New England, Stevens Avenue, Portland, Maine
Meet OUR 2019 Speakers
